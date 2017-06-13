RFPs get a response at Firehouse No. 2

At least one architect showed up June 5 at Firehouse 2 in north Wilton in response to a request for proposals that went out seeking architects and engineers to review the facility and develop a renovation plan.

Architect Robert Sanders met just after 3 p.m. with Chris Burney, the town’s facilities director, who issued the requests for proposal in a legal advertisement that ran in the Bulletin June 1.

They could not get into the firehouse for the tour though, because as circumstances would have it, firefighters were out responding to a call at the appointed time of the tour.

“I’ve seen inside the building before,” Sanders told Burney, assuring him the RFP would get a response.

They waited outside the building at 707 Ridgefield Road for firefighters to return and other architects to possibly arrive.

The Firehouse No. 2 Committee expects to consider the responses to the proposals at its meeting June 21, said Rich McCarty, chairman. “And we’ll make a recommendation on who the town should retain,” McCarty said.

The goal is to get the project budget finalized in time for the budget season next year.

The biggest news so far this year is that fire officials finally found a source of clean well water for Firehouse 2. Chief Ronald Kanterman said in January a clean well has been dug near the station at 688 Ridgefield Road, land that is owned by the Wilton Land Conservation Trust and for which permission has been given for use.

“Our water was contaminated. The way everything goes, without clean well water the whole project was on hold. What’s the point of renovating without water?” Kanterman said.

Firefighters there now drink water from a tank.

Now that potable water has been secured, the next step is for an architectural firm to update the mechanical requirements of the fire station, such as plumbing and electrical work. And they are still figuring out a way to get the water to the station, McCarty said. That may be by cutting through a nearby cemetery, Burney said.

The architects will also figure out what the renovation project will cost.

Wilton voters last year approved a $90,000 bond authorization to complete architectural and engineering schematics for the firehouse renovation.