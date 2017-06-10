Economic Development Commission to make second video

Videotaping will begin this summer for a new promotional video by the Economic Development Commission that will help market the town as a place for corporations and other businesses.

The Board of Selectmen approved the EDC’s request for nearly $12,000 during its meeting June 5 at town hall. The video will run three to four minutes and will be produced by Echo Brands, which was one of three video companies that applied for the job.

Echo Brand Group has been in Wilton 20 years and has produced other videos about the community, including one for the Wilton YMCA, said Vivian Lee-Shiue, chairman of the economic commission.

“September will be our hard release date,” Lee-Shiue said of the marketing video.

It is the second video for the EDC in a series. After more than a year of videography work and a town wide budget crunch that limited post-production funding, the Economic Development Commission last month rolled out its promotional video highlighting Wilton as “a great town in which to live and do business.”

The first video is geared toward current and prospective residents.

The video runs less than three minutes and can be seen at http://bit.ly/2r22bVM, or by clicking on the Wilton town website, wiltonct.org.

It is also available on the Wilton Economic Development Commission Facebook page.

The Wilton Economic Development Commission aims to enhance the town’s reputation as a community where the quality of life is first choice for residents, businesses and professionals.

Contributed footage came from Ambler Farm, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, Casa Vida Films with Carrie Klein & Pedro Mata, Drew Gumins, Halstead Real Estate, HAN Network, Lax.com, Norwalk River Valley Trail, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Jason Schuler (Awakened Films), Trout Unlimited (Mianus Chapter), William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Wilton Public Schools, and Robert Winsor (CBS Television).

The video was timed to coincide with the peak real-estate selling season.

The second video will be produced on a tighter timeline and all of the footage will be professionally shot.