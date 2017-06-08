Transfer stickers still good

All transfer station vehicle permit stickers issued for 2016-17 will remain valid until further notice as town officials study how to modernize the facility.

“The town of Wilton is studying the transfer station including how to modernize the experience for residents,” said First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice, who discussed the stickers during a Board of Selectmen meeting June 5 at town hall.

Currently residents are required to have a sticker adhered to their vehicle and purchase paper tickets for the disposal of solid waste and other waste streams.

“We hope to utilize technology to improve the process for all,” Vanderslice said. The study is ongoing.

Vehicle permit stickers are available at the town clerk’s office at no charge with a limit of two per household. Vehicle registration must be presented. If a vehicle is not registered at a Wilton address, proof of residency is required.

Vehicle permit stickers must be affixed to the right-hand side of the windshield. Transfer station personnel will check for stickers at the station entrance.

Tickets for use in the disposal of solid waste and other waste streams will continue to be sold at the town clerk’s office. Tickets are not sold at the transfer station.

The town clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vehicle permit stickers and tickets are also available by mail. Enclose a copy of vehicle registration for a sticker, a check for the proper amount for tickets, and a self-addressed stamped envelope. The town clerk’s office is at town hall, 238 Danbury Road.

For more information about the transfer station and Wilton’s waste and recycling programs, please visit www.wiltonct.org.