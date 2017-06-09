Planning and Zoning hearing simplified

A June 12 continuation of the public hearing for residents who want to remove Ridgefield Road from the regulations that allow age-restricted housing will have the entire Planning and Zoning Commission meeting to itself.

The meeting is set for 7:15 p.m. at the Brubeck Room of the Wilton Library, instead of the usual meeting room at the town hall annex, to accommodate a crowd anticipated at more than 100 people.

Originally, the June 12 meeting was also to have been the night the public hearing was opened for a developer’s request to make a zone change, but at the applicant’s request, that has been shifted to July 10, said Bob Nerney, the town planning director.

“So at this moment the meeting is only about the continued public hearing,” Nerney said June 5. “From a time perspective, it probably makes it a little easier to administer.”

Overall, even if Ridgefield Road is stricken from the town’s new age-restricted zoning regulations, a multi-unit housing development could still be built at 183 Ridgefield Road, according to town counsel Ira Bloom.

Bloom explained at a continuation of the hearing on May 22 at the Clune Center that 183 Ridgefield Road LLC has already filed an application for a change of zone for that property from R2A to the age-restricted overlay district (AROD). Once an application has been filed and accepted by the commission, it is subject to regulations already in place. Since the age-restricted zoning amendment that includes Ridgefield Road is on the books, that is the regulation that will apply when the commission considers that application on July 10.

There hearing on the application filed by Ridgefield Road resident Vicki Mavis was opened on May 8 and it asks for Ridgefield Road to be removed as an age-restricted overlay district and for a moratorium on age-restricted developments.

The May 8 hearing lasted some four hours and the May 22 continuation lasted about three hours. The matter was still not concluded, however, when Mavis’ attorney, Chris Russo, requested a continuance to allow submission of expert opinion. That will come on June 12.

Dozens of people spoke and most of those who did spoke against the zoning regulation that would permit a maximum of three houses per acre on parcels of three to 25 acres on Ridgefield Road.