Obituary: Albert Joseph Barr, 68

Albert Joseph (AJ) Barr, 68, of Wilton, Conn., devoted husband of Mary Kay Barr, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017, with his loving family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents (Albert and Marcela Barr), father-in-law (Edward Armstrong), and daughter, Mary Elizabeth.

Born on March 31, 1949, in Reading, Pa., he was a dedicated son and spent his formative years in Endwell, N.Y., and Stamford, Conn., where he was a graduate and active member of Stamford Catholic High School Class of 1967, and a sincere friend to many. He was also a proud, involved alumnus of Villanova University Class of 1971, earning a B.S. in Business Administration and a reputation as the school’s biggest basketball fan.

AJ was awarded his J.D. from Seton Hall Law School in 1974 and served Fairfield County for 42 years as an exemplary attorney and consummate member of the community. He was a founding partner at Barr & Morgan in Stamford, Conn., where he expertly practiced a wide variety of law, including his nationally known expertise in Petroleum Franchise Law. He authored amendments to a number of Connecticut Acts, served on a bevy of State and community boards, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Fatima Parish.

Above all else, AJ loved his best friend and wife, Mary Kay, deeply. He will be richly remembered for his sensational sense of humor, generous and compassionate heart, and loyal adoration of friends and family, whom he quietly built his life for and around. He loved traveling and never missed one of his children’s games or performances. His wife, children and children’s spouses were his joy and he always encouraged their dreams. He lived his life faithfully with unwavering integrity.

In addition to his beloved wife, Mary Kay, AJ is survived by his adoring children and their spouses: Katie and Brendan Vint of San Diego, Calif.; Michael and Lindsay Barr of Los Angeles, Calif.; Molly Barr of New York, N.Y.; First Lieutenant Patrick Barr, Judge Advocate U.S. Army, stationed at Ft. Benning, Ga. AJ is additionally survived by Matthew Verrastro of Bridgeport, Conn., his brothers (James and Michael), sisters (Martha Dunn and Rosemary Hinkle), his in-laws and dozens of doting nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call Friday, June 16, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, Conn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road, Wilton, Conn. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Wilton.

Donations in AJ’s memory may be made to www.BeTheMatch.org, following instructions on the page to dedicate in his name.