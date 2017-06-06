Track: Reid, Colbert, Breene record top-five finishes at Open

The Wilton High track and field teams competed at the State Open championships on Monday at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, producing top-five finishes in four events.
On the boys side, Chris Colbert and Aaron Breene continued to provide the one-two punch for the Warriors.
Colbert, a junior, placed third in the 400 meters (48.84) and ninth in the 200 meters (a personal-best 22.38).
Breen, a senior, finished fourth in the 800 meters (1:54.57).
For the girls team, sophomore Andreen Reid took fifth in the long jump (17’ 2.5”), while the 4×100 relay team of Reid, Julia Vitarelli, Tatum Kelly and Alex Uriarte was fifth in a time of 52.3.
The Warriors also finished seventh in the 4×800 relay with the team of Elizabeth Healy, Emily Welch, Nina Mellin and Lily Kealy (9:46.18).
The Wilton girls placed 29th in the team standings, while the boys team was 24th.