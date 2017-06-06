Track: Reid, Colbert, Breene record top-five finishes at Open

The Wilton High track and field teams competed at the State Open championships on Monday at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, producing top-five finishes in four events.

On the boys side, Chris Colbert and Aaron Breene continued to provide the one-two punch for the Warriors.

Colbert, a junior, placed third in the 400 meters (48.84) and ninth in the 200 meters (a personal-best 22.38).

Breen, a senior, finished fourth in the 800 meters (1:54.57).

For the girls team, sophomore Andreen Reid took fifth in the long jump (17’ 2.5”), while the 4×100 relay team of Reid, Julia Vitarelli, Tatum Kelly and Alex Uriarte was fifth in a time of 52.3.

The Warriors also finished seventh in the 4×800 relay with the team of Elizabeth Healy, Emily Welch, Nina Mellin and Lily Kealy (9:46.18).

The Wilton girls placed 29th in the team standings, while the boys team was 24th.

The top six finishers in each event at the State Open qualified for the New England Championships on Saturday at Norwell (Mass.) High School.