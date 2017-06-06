Girls golf: Nolan sixth at states, third at FCIACs

NoraNoël Nolan finished her career for the Wilton High girls golf team on a high note this past week, placing third at the FCIAC championship and sixth at the state championship.

Nolan was Wilton’s lone competitor at the FCIAC individual championship, held last Thursday at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course in Fairfield. She tied for third place with a seven-over-par 80.

Alexa Brown of Trumbull was the winner with a 77.

On Monday, Nolan shot a nine-over-par 81, tying for sixth place at the state tournament, held at Tashua Knolls Country Club in Trumbull. She was the second FCIAC finisher, behind Darien’s Emily Cohen (76), who was second. Sarah Houle of Newtown was the individual champ with a one-under-par 71.

New Canaan won the state team title with a 348 total, followed by Fairfield Warde (354), Greenwich (360) and Ridgefield (368). Seven of the top 10 teams were from the FCIAC.

The Wilton girls tied for 14th.

Morgan Hickey, the Warriors’ other senior captain, tied for 33rd with a round of 93, followed by Sophia Kammerman (85th, 111), Maya Fazio (95th, 117) and Madeline Pennino (103rd, 125).