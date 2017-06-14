Johns Hopkins celebrates eight Wilton students

Eight students from Wilton were honored as several of the brightest young students in the world at recent awards ceremonies sponsored by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY).

Kyle Abrahamsen, a Wilton resident and Ridgefield Academy student who participated in the the CTY Talent Search, was recognized for scoring exceptionally high on a rigorous, above-grade-level test and was recognized at an awards ceremony at the Johns Hopkins University campus in Baltimore on May 21.

The seven other students from Wilton to receive awards were:

Middlebrook students Gayathri Kaimal, Meera Sharma, Jessica Wu, and Sophia Ramirez;

Hopkins School students Nathan Meyers and Sapphira Ching;

Greens Farms Academy student Jessica Cramer.

As part of the CTY Talent Search, advanced second- through eighth-grade students take challenging tests that can reveal “their true capacity for learning,” according to a CTY press release.

Seventh and eighth graders take the SAT or ACT — the same tests used for college admissions. They may also take advanced versions of the School and College Ability Test (SCAT) or the Spatial Test Battery (STB). Younger students take the SCAT, STB, or PSAT 8/9.

The eight Wilton students were among more than 27,000 students from more than 65 countries who participated in the CTY Talent Search between March 2016 and February 2017.

Only about 25% of participants earned the high honors designation.

More than 6,700 CTY Talent Search participants were invited to CTY award ceremonies across the U.S. and in China this spring, most of whom also qualified for CTY’s summer and online courses.

Information: cty.jhu.edu.