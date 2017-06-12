Wilton Bulletin

Creating powerful business presentations

By Wilton Bulletin on June 12, 2017

Kathy McAfee

Kathy McAfee

SCORE Fairfield County will present a free workshop on business presentations Wednesday, June 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road, Westport.

This workshop will discuss how to create and deliver presentations that stand out. Topics include impact-generating techniques, how to structure the talk, how to deliver the talk, successful ways to not use PowerPoint, and achievable results.

The presenter is Kathy McAfee, professionally known as America’s Marketing Motivator, a graduate of Stanford University and the founder of Kmc Brand Innovation, LLC of Simsbury. To register, call SCORE at 203-831-0065.

