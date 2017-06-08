Senior Center News: June 8

Chair yoga

Ever wanted to try chair yoga? Now’s your chance to take advantage of this free session compliments of Visiting Angels Senior Homecare. Join Adriana Caravakis from Visiting Angels Senior Homecare on the second Friday of the month beginning June 9 at 11:15 for a mindful session of chair yoga. The class will focus on proper breathing and muscle stretching. The session takes place at the senior center. Call 203-834-6240 to reserve a place.

Free downloads

Bring your own device (BYOD) on Wednesday, June 14, at 1, and follow along as Melissa Baker demonstrates downloads available through Wilton Library. There is something for everyone and hours of enjoyment for patrons with Wilton Library cards. Presented by the library at the senior center. Registration is strongly suggested. Call 203-762-3950 or visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Talking sugar

Sugar — how much is too much? Join Dr. Maria Asnis of Stamford Health Medical Group (Endocrinology) for a free and informative community event on how sugar affects our organs and bodies. How much sugar is too much? The talk is Thursday, June 15, 6 p.m., at The Village at Waveny, 3 Farm Road, New Canaan

Call Waveny Healthcare at 203-594-5310 to reserve a place.

AAA driver improvement

Saturday, June 24

Comstock Community Center

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Our Driver Improvement Program — Saturday, June 24, 8:30 to 12:30 — is aimed at experienced drivers who wish to improve their skills and review defensive driving basics. By completing this class drivers 60 years of age and older may qualify for a minimum 5% discount on their auto insurance. In fact, some insurers provide that discount to experienced drivers as young as 55. We encourage you to check with your insurer to see what benefits they offer.

This course is taught by Sergeant David Hartman of the Wilton Police Department at Comstock Community Center. With 18 years experience in law enforcement, Hartman was on the traffic division for five years, is a field training officer, a child safety seat technician certified by the NHTSA and the day shift supervisor.

Register online by visiting www.aaa.com/driverimprovement or call AAA at 203-937-2595, ext. 8363 for more information.

Please contact your insurer in order to determine what auto insurance benefit, if any, would be associated with this program.

Coming events

Friday, June 9, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess; 1:30, Free swim at the Wilton Y.

Monday, June 12, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, June 13, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Ericksson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Mah Jongg with Kay Chann; 1, Studio Knitting with Lizabeth Doty; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, June 14, 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10, Comstock Writers with Magdalen Livesey; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Library Downloads with Melissa Baker; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, June 15, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:45, Western Connecticut Geriatric Council; 6, “How much sugar is too much?” at Waveny Healthcare.