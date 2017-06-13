History book club looks at World War II internment

World War II provides the backdrop for the Wilton Historical Society’s next Booked for Lunch meeting on Friday, June 30, from 12:30 to 2.

Booked for Lunch is the society’s reading group that focuses on titles with a historical bent. The next book to be discussed is Infamy: The Shocking Story of the Japanese American Internment in World War II by Richard Reeves.

Bestselling author Richard Reeves provides an authoritative account of the internment of more than 120,000 Japanese-Americans and Japanese aliens during World War II. The book was a Los Angeles Times bestseller, and a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice title.

“Highly readable … [A] vivid and instructive reminder of what war and fear can do to civilized people,” said Evan Thomas for The New York Times Book Review.

After Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, President Roosevelt signed an executive order that forced more than 120,000 Japanese-Americans into primitive camps for the rest of war.

In Infamy, historian Reeves delivers a sweeping narrative of this watershed event and the roles played by FDR, Earl Warren, Edward R. Murrow. Readers also learn of internees who joined the military to fight for the country that had imprisoned their families, even as others fought for their rights all the way to the Supreme Court. The heart of the book, however, tells the poignant stories of those who endured years in “war relocation camps,” many of whom suffered this injustice with remarkable grace.

Reeves, the bestselling author of such books as President Kennedy: Profile in Power, is an award-winning journalist who has worked for The New York Times, written for The New Yorker, and served as chief correspondent for Frontline on PBS. Currently the senior lecturer at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California, he lives in Los Angeles.

Participants may bring a brown bag lunch, the society provides a beverage and dessert. There is no charge, but register is requested by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.

The Wilton Historical Society is at 224 Danbury Road.