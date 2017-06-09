Tour three gardens Sunday

On Sunday, June 11, three private gardens in Ridgefield and Wilton will participate in the Garden Conservancy’s Open Days program, welcoming the public from 10 to 4. The Open Day is rain or shine, and no reservations are required. Admission is $7 per garden; children 12 and under free. Call 1-888-842-2442, or opendaysprogram.org for more information. Visitors may begin the June 11 tour at any of the following locations:

Wood Garden, 104 Olmstead Hill Road, Wilton. The two-acre property includes a mature apple orchard, a box-edged parterre garden planted with flowering shrubs, roses and perennials, brick and bluestone walkways and two fountains. Behind the house a lushly planted, terraced pool garden with a cabana and fireplace reveals sweeping views of the reservoir that borders the property.

Ken Eisold’s Garden, 18 Chestnut Hill Road, Wilton. This extensive garden on four acres is designed to enhance the features of the landscape: a large open field, a stream and woodlands. The garden includes a perennial border, a woodland path with two rustic bridges, a shrub border, a grass garden, and a grove of conifers. A gazebo, pergola, several terraces, and a sculpture provide focal points.

Garden of Ken and Margaret Uhle, 54 Silver Spring Road, Ridgefield. A prominent feature of the garden is its man-made winding brook connecting two small lily ponds bordered with blue flag iris, rushes and other marginal plants. Woodchip paths meander through the garden characterized by mature oak trees and more than 600 varieties of perennials, shrubs and understory trees. This garden has been designed, installed and maintained by the owner, a landscape architect, and is a good example of what can be accomplished on a relatively small property.

Additional Fairfield County Open Days take place on July 15 in Sherman; Aug. 12 in Redding; Sept. 16 in Ridgefield and Sept. 17 in Greenwich, Westport and Wilton.

All Open Days gardens are featured in the 2017 Open Days Directory, a softcover book that includes detailed driving directions and vivid garden descriptions written by their owners, plus a complimentary ticket for admission to one private garden. The directory includes garden listings in 17 states and costs $27.95 including shipping. Visit opendaysprogram.org or call the Garden Conservancy at 1-888-842-2442. Discount admission tickets are available as well through advanced mail order.