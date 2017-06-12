Wilton Bulletin

Koutsoukos places second at academic competition

By Wilton Bulletin on June 12, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Lukas Koutsoukos with the plaques, trophy and medal he won at the Academic Bee and Bowl last month.

Lukas Koutsoukos with the plaques, trophy and medal he won at the Academic Bee and Bowl last month.

Middlebrook sixth grader Lukas Koutsoukos won second place at the National Championships of the United States Academic Bee and Bowl in Illinois over Memorial Day weekend.

The Academic Bee & Bowl is a buzzer-based academic quiz competition for individual middle and elementary school students, consisting of four events — the U.S. Academic Bee, U.S. Academic Bowl, National Science Bee, and National Humanities Bee.

In the individual competitions, Lukas was named national champion in both the battery exam and geography exam. He also placed fourth in the Humanities Bee, Science Bee and Geography Bee, and fifth in the Academic Bee.

Information: www.usacademicbowl.com.

Tags: ,

Previous Post DMV begins program to mail driver licenses, ID cards Next Post Wilton native wins Tony Award
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress