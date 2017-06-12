Koutsoukos places second at academic competition

Middlebrook sixth grader Lukas Koutsoukos won second place at the National Championships of the United States Academic Bee and Bowl in Illinois over Memorial Day weekend.

The Academic Bee & Bowl is a buzzer-based academic quiz competition for individual middle and elementary school students, consisting of four events — the U.S. Academic Bee, U.S. Academic Bowl, National Science Bee, and National Humanities Bee.

In the individual competitions, Lukas was named national champion in both the battery exam and geography exam. He also placed fourth in the Humanities Bee, Science Bee and Geography Bee, and fifth in the Academic Bee.

Information: www.usacademicbowl.com.