HAN to broadcast tonight’s girls lacrosse semifinals

By Wilton Bulletin on June 6, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

wilton girls lacrosse

Wilton’s Margaret Smith avoids a check by Greenwich’s Maggie O’Gorman during the teams’ regular-season game in Wilton on April 13, an 8-7 win by the Warriors. — GretchenMcMahonPhotography.com

The HAN Network will broadcast the Wilton High girls lacrosse team’s Class L state semifinal game tonight against Greenwich, starting at 5:50.

The game, which begins at 6 at Brien McMahon High School, will be followed by the other semifinal between Darien and New Canaan at 8, which will also be broadcast by HAN.

For information about the HAN broadcasts, go here.

The 11th-seeded Warriors (13-6) are coming off roads wins over Glastonbury, 14-9, and Cheshire, 16-8.

Wilton will the third FCIAC opponent in three state tourney games for second-seeded Greenwich (15-3), which defeated Fairfield Ludlowe, 20-6, and Staples, 14-9, in the first two rounds.

The two teams met once during the season, an 8-7 Wilton victory on April 13 in Wilton.

The winners of tonight’s semifinals advance to the championship game on Saturday at Jonathan Law High School in Milford.

