HomeCare by RVNA, a subsidiary of the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA), will present How to Choose a Caregiver on from 1 to 2 on Wednesday, June 21, at the Redding Senior Center, 37 Lonetown Road.

Heather McGhie, director of HomeCare by RVNA, will outline different types of caregivers as well as what questions to ask and what to look for when you’re hiring.

The event is free and refreshments will be provided.

Information: 203-894-5000 or homecarebyrvna.com.