Bankwell signs on as tournament sponsor

Bankwell in Wilton is a sponsor of Trackside Teen Center of Wilton’s sixth annual Take a Swing Fore the Kids golf tournament which will take place Monday, June 12, at Oak Hills Park Golf Club.

“We are delighted to have Bankwell sponsor our golf event once again this year,” said Mark Ketley, Trackside executive director. “They continue to be a big supporter of our teens and our community.”

Acting as a hub within the community of teen activity — designed by teens and for teens — Trackside Teen Center promotes healthy age-appropriate development for teens and preteens in Wilton. It exists as a safe zone where teens can build social relationships and have fun in a safe, alcohol- and drug-free environment.