Children learn to cross-stitch

Cross-stitch is one of the oldest forms of hand embroidery, dating back to the Middle Ages, and is found all over the world. It is well known from its appearance in Colonial samplers.

The Wilton Historical Society will present a cross-stitch workshop for children from 11 to 12:30 on Saturday, June 10. Museum educator Lola Chen will guide the children as they make a cross-stitch bookmark, and discuss the importance of needle-craft in Colonial life. The children will help prepare a snack of hot cross buns.

This event is suggested for ages 6 to 12. The cost is members: $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; non-members: $15 per child, maximum $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

The historical society is at 224 Danbury Road.