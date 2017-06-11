Wilton Bulletin

Class Project 2022 kicks off with picnic

By Wilton Bulletin on June 11, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Wilton Class Project 2022 will kick off with a family picnic on Friday, June 16, from 5:30 to 8, at Merwin Meadows Park on Lovers Lane.

The picnic will feature food, music, games and raffles, and all Class of 2022 families — including parents and siblings — are invited to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Wilton class projects are open to Wilton residents with children in public or private schools.

There is a $10 per-person fee for the picnic for anyone over the age of 5, and the price of admission includes an entrée from Wilton Deli’s food truck.

The College Creamery ice cream truck will also stop by.

Raffle tickets, Class Project 2022 logo products, and ice cream may only be purchased with cash, and families are asked to bring a small side dish to share.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged: https://christinejbelanger.wixsite.com/wilton2022

