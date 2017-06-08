Library Lines: June 8

Special art exhibition opens

Before her recent passing, Paula Reens and her husband Lou decided to donate their paintings to the library from the remainder of their Branchville SoHo Gallery collection. This art exhibition has been carefully curated by Ed MacEwen with assistance from Petra Saldutti and will open on Friday, June 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thanks to the Reens’ generosity, 100% of the proceeds from sales will go directly to Wilton Library. The show features close to 50 works by well-regarded American artists such as Ben Benn (1884-1983), Jack Youngerman (b. 1926), Marvin Hayes (b. 1939; lived in Wilton 1965-1991) and Robert Heindel (1938-2005), among others. The works have been moderately priced so that more people can take advantage of owning these pieces in their homes and offices. The reception is open to the public. The exhibition runs through July 6. It is the library’s hope that all paintings will be sold so the library can receive the maximum benefit.

Engaging film speaks to autism

The library’s New Perspectives Film Series reveals a touching documentary about a child’s way of communicating when it screens Life, Animated on Saturday, June 10, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. It is the inspirational story of Owen Suskind, a young man who was unable to speak as a child until he and his family discovered a way to communicate by immersing themselves in the world of classic Disney animated films. From Academy Award®-winning director Roger Ross Williams, the film received the Sundance Directing Award for U.S. Documentary, audience awards from Full Frame Film Festival, San Francisco International Film Festival, Telluride Mountainfilm, and more. The suggested donation is $5. Refreshments are available. The New Perspectives Documentary series is programmed and moderated by filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris. A Q&A will follow the film. Registration is highly recommended for this very popular series.

Friends gather for annual meeting

Wilton Library Association holds its 122nd Annual Friends of the Library meeting on Sunday, June 11, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. A brief business meeting will include the election of new trustees and officers, a celebration of those who are retiring from the Board of Trustees, and the presentation of awards for Wilton Library’s outstanding volunteer and staff person of the year. The guest speaker will be Carlos Eire, T. L. Riggs Professor of History & Religious Studies, Yale University, and past president of the Society for Reformation Research. He is the author of several scholarly books, including the recently published, Reformations: The Early Modern World 1450-1650. He also is author of two memoirs, Waiting for Snow in Havana about the Cuban revolution for which he received the National Book Award, and Learning to Die in Miami exploring the exile experience. The meeting and talk are open to the public. An informal reception follows the talk. Registration is encouraged. Register online or call 203-762-6321.

Survivors’ group meets

The Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group meets on Tuesday, June 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. This group meets monthly for those who are post-treatment breast cancer survivors. The sessions are run by Nina Marino, LCSW. Registration is encouraged.

Book group get together

This season’s final session of the Wilton Library Readers takes place on Wednesday, June 14, from noon to 1:30 with a discussion of Commonwealth by Ann Patchett. Susan Boyar facilitates the book group. Participants are reminded to bring their lunches; the library provides beverages. Next month, Susan will lead New Yorker Shorts: 5 Weeks of Short Stories from The New Yorker Magazine, Tuesdays, July 11 through Aug. 8, from noon to 1:30. Registration is suggested.

Free downloadable magazines

Seniors get to learn how to download free magazines to their personal devices when Melissa Baker introduces them to Free Downloads — Magazines on Wednesday, June 14, from 1 to 2:30 at the Wilton Senior Center in Comstock Community Center. The magazines are available 24/7 with a Wilton Library card. Registration is required.

Child’s play

The library has a few fun programs this week geared to different ages beginning with Ambler Farm Reads on Wednesday, June 14, from 2:15 to 3. This is a nature walk at Ambler Farm for children ages 2 to 4 with their caregivers in which the children will learn about chickens. The children should bring their library cards so they may borrow library books at the farm. Registration is required. Let’s Make Ice Cream is for kids ages 6 to 12 on Wednesday, June 14, from 4 to 5. Children will hear a few stories about ice cream and then they will make their own. Registration is required. Children of all ages can come to the library on Thursday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Father’s Day crafts. There will be easy-to-create cards and other crafts to show Dads how much they are loved. There is no registration for this drop-in craft. Caregivers must remain with children under 8 and remain in the building for children 8 to 12 years.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station classes at 203-762-6342.