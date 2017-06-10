Cider Mill hosts first-ever Art Opening

Contributed photos

The hallways, ceilings and library at Cider Mill School were transformed into an art gallery for the school’s first-ever Art Opening the evening of May 18.

Students, families and friends came to see the 3,000 pieces of art made by the school’s third, fourth and fifth graders, including ceramic sculptures, printmaking pieces and paintings, which covered nearly every wall on the two main floors.

Guests were also serenaded by student musicians as they walked the hallways, took part in a hands-on clay workshop, and helped paint a mural at the art department-sponsored event.