Seniors honored at FAPA Awards ceremony

More than 20 Wilton High School seniors were recognized during this year’s Fine and Performing Arts (FAPA) Awards ceremony the evening of Wednesday, May 24.

The following students were awarded for their AP student portfolios:

Phoebe Anderson.

Catherine Cinguina.

Aldyn Flavin.

Catie Frankel.

Jonathan Gibney.

Kendall LaMantia.

Logan Morris.

Ryan Purdy.

Emma Stow.

Christine Troller.

Rachel Waters.

Seven students were recognized for placing in the 2017 Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards, a state art competition sponsored by the Connecticut Art Education Association:

Phoebe Anderson: Gold Key — Mixed media.

Adrian DeSimone: Gold Key — Digital art.

Aldyn Flavin: Gold Key — Digital art.

Emma Keating: Gold Key — Film and animation.

Kendall LaMantia: Silver Key — Digital art.

Alia O’Neill: Honorable mention — Ceramics and glass.

Isabella Segall: Honorable mention — Digital Art.

The following seniors received PTSA Book Awards for demonstrating the highest quality of performance in specific subject areas:

Dan Gassel: Ceramics.

Catie Frankel: Painting.

Jonathan Gibney: Drawing.

Emma Keating: Computer graphics.

Kyle Nash: Photography.

Katherine Kandiew, Aqueelah Muhammad and Alida Schefers received Echelon Awards for their work on this year’s yearbook. Parent Pam Doctors, who served as chief photographer, was also awarded.

The Faculty Book Award went to Giovanni Santarsiero, the Charles A. Dana Award went to Catie Frankel, and Lindsay Clifford received The Greens and Meadows Holiday Card Award.

Sean Cunningham, Jonathan Gibney, Emma Keating and Catie Frankel received Ambler Trust Scholarships, Dan Gassel and Catherine Cinguina received Julia Robb Scholarships from the Wilton Woman’s Club, and Robert Lassen Awards went to Phoebe Anderson and Christine Troller.