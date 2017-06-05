Obituary: Barbara A. Clark, 82

Barbara A. Clark, 82, formerly of Wilton, Conn., Clearwater and The Villages, Fla., died May 10, 2017, in West Kingston, R.I.

Born March 6, 1935, in New York City, she was the daughter of John Bremerman and Mary Cahill Mills. She and her late husband, John R. Clark, were married on Dec. 22, 1956. They moved to Wilton in 1969.

Throughout her life, Barbara’s entrepreneurship was reflected in her many businesses. She was the owner of Minuteman Press and Ms. Prints Typesetting in Norwalk. After selling Ms. Prints she stayed on at Accurate Graphic for many years, helping to make the transition seamless. Moving to Florida in 1986, she and her husband opened a custom vertical blind business in Naples and then Gourmandise Deli on Clearwater Beach.

Barbara is survived by her six children: Robert (Ellen), Patricia (Tony) Bragano, Susan (Randy) Kuhn, Timothy (Ann), Carol Cahill, Janice (Tom) Fay; her sister Jan (George) Broschart; 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband and her infant son Kenneth.

Barbara held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, godchildren and her children’s friends, all who considered her a second mom.

A memorial Mass will be held June 24, 2017, at St Mary’s RC Church, 16 Harrison Ave., East Islip, N Y at 9:15 a.m., with cemetery services at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3442 Route 112, Coram, N.Y., immediately after. Please contact the family for more information.

Memorial donations may be made to: VA Medical Center, P.O. Box 5005, Bay Pines, FL 33744.