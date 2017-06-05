Bear sighted near Norwalk River Valley Trail

Wilton police reported around 11:30 this morning, June 5, a bear was sighted in the area of the Norwalk River Valley Trail near Raymond Lane. This is the second reported sighting within a few days. On Saturday, June 3, a bear was sighted in the area of Heather Lane and Thistle Lane, not far from Raymond Lane.

Police offered the following tips from the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection for anyone who encounters a bear while hiking:

Bears normally leave an area once they have sensed a human. If you see a bear, enjoy it from a distance. Aggression by bears towards humans is exceptionally rare.

DO make your presence known by making noise while hiking. Hike in groups. If you see a bear, make enough noise and wave your arms so the bear is aware of your presence.

DO keep dogs on a leash and under control. A roaming dog might be perceived as a threat to a bear or its cubs.

DO back away slowly if you surprise a bear nearby.

DON’T approach or try to get closer to a bear to get a photo or video.

DON’T run or climb a tree. If possible, wait in a vehicle or building until the bear leaves the area.

DO be offensive if the bear approaches you. Make more noise, wave your arms, and throw objects at the bear. Black bears rarely attack humans. If you are attacked, do not play dead. Fight back with anything available.