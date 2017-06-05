Obituary: Lawrence Elton Johnson, 80

Lawrence Elton Johnson, 80, of Manchester, Stamford, and most recently Wilton, passed away on May 23, 2017, from cardiac arrest. The son of the late Elton Johnson and Beulah Smith Johnson, Larry was born in Manchester, Conn., on Aug. 24, 1936. He was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Johnson Lewis, and her husband, Ronald Foster Lewis.

Larry is survived by son Jeff Johnson and wife Jacquelyn Bayne Johnson of Milton, Ga., and son Doug Johnson and wife Kimberly Ross Johnson of Wilton, Conn. Larry was the proud grandfather of Nicole, Trevor, KC, Campbell, Ryan and Natalie. Larry is also survived by nephew Mark Lewis and niece Nancy Lewis Mesham.

Larry grew up in Manchester and graduated Manchester High School in 1954. He received his B.S. degree from the University of Connecticut in 1958. He spent many summers on Columbia Lake growing up and remembered time spent there with his close friend Bernie Johnson very fondly.

His first job out of college was with Hartford National Bank in the nascent computer department. There he met his first wife, Beverly Miller Johnson, in 1959. They were married in 1962. Larry’s career move to Republic National Bank in 1972 was the catalyst for the family to move to Stamford, Conn. He loved the Revolutionary War-era home on Wire Mill Road and spent many years improving the home and enjoying the peaceful living. Larry and Beverly divorced in 1975, but remained close friends until his passing.

In 1976, Larry moved to Peat, Marwick & Mitchell Consulting where he remained until 1981. He formed his own consulting company shortly thereafter, specializing in ATM switching networks and bank operations.

Larry loved restoring old British sports cars and riding his touring motorcycle. He was the king of the Atari 2600 video console back in the 80’s, routinely putting his sons to shame. He also loved cooking and became an incredible chef. He made a crazy good beef stew and Thanksgiving stuffing, passing on the recipe to his sons. His lifelong passion of educating those in the left lane to move over for a faster car, through auditory and visual cues, will not soon be forgotten.

A casual memorial service will be held Saturday, June 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, in Wilton, Conn. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Ambler Farm, P.O. Box 7442, Wilton, CT 06897.