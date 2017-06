Tina and Chris Gardener spotted this bear in their neighborhood — Heather and Thistle lanes — on Saturday evening, June 3, just before 8 p.m. It knocked down their bird feeders.

The Gardeners said a bear visited their neighbors Saturday morning.

Bears are becoming more common in Fairfield County and sightings are not unusual. For information, visit http://www.ct.gov/deep/cwp/view.asp?a=2723&q=325968&depNav_GID=1655