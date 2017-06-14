O’Connell earns two awards

Owen O’Connell, a junior at the Wooster School in Danbury, received the St. Lawrence University Book Award and a STEM award from the Society of Women Engineers, at Wooster’s Undergraduate Awards Assembly on Wednesday, May 31.
