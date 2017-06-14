Wilton Bulletin

O’Connell earns two awards

By Wilton Bulletin on June 14, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Owen O'Connell

Owen O’Connell, a junior at the Wooster School in Danbury, received the St. Lawrence University Book Award and a STEM award from the Society of Women Engineers, at Wooster’s Undergraduate Awards Assembly on Wednesday, May 31.

Tags: ,

Previous Post View from Glen Hill: Meade has made a difference Next Post Letter: Thank you on behalf of A Better Chance Wilton
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress