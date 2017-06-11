Wilton students honored for German exam achievement

The following 13 Wilton High School students were among top-scoring National German Exam students from Connecticut honored at the annual American Association of Teachers of German (AATG) Banquet on May 5, at the Spinning Wheel Inn in Redding:

Nicholas Koleszar.

Alexander Kobsa.

Nicholas Ivanov.

Natalie Ivanov.

Anna Maria Onnerud.

Ryan Frankel.

Davis Johnson.

Hallie Chabrier.

Malgorzata Busz.

Robert Killian.

Sarah Magnano.

Emily Mitrione.

Emma Walter.

These students received gold, silver and bronze medals for their outstanding achievement on the second, third and fourth levels of the National German Exam, which is administered to more than 26,500 high school students each year.

The National German Exam “provides individual diagnostic feedback,” “rewards students through an extensive regional and national prize program,” and “creates a sense of accomplishment,” according to the AATG website.

Information: aatg.org.