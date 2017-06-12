Wilton students intern at SoundWaters

Wilton High School seniors Delia Creveling and Kyle Wilson have been chosen for this year’s spring internship program at SoundWaters, a Stamford-based environmental education organization focused on the protection of Long Island Sound and its watershed.

As interns, Delia and Kyle will spend five weeks working with other interns from several high schools at the organization’s Coastal Education Center at Cove Island Park.

At SoundWaters, the Wilton interns are working every day alongside and under the guidance of SoundWaters’ professional educators to teach the science of Long Island Sound to elementary and middle school students across the region.

They are helping students in classroom and lab settings, as well as on the beach and in boats on Holly Pond where their young students do field work.

Over the five-week period of their internship, Delia and Kyle will work with more than 1,900 students from 13 elementary schools.

Delia, who will be attending Skidmore in the fall, said she feels “lucky” to get to intern with an “amazing organization” like SoundWaters.

“I get to work outside around the water with kids and help them learn about Long Island Sound and how to protect the environment,” she said.

“I enjoy helping the students, but I’m also learning a lot about Long Island Sound myself and how a nonprofit works.”

