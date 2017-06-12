Wilton students intern at the Wiremill Academy

Wilton High School seniors Ben Senneff and Nikki Scamuffo join Ridgefield High School students Rico Froehlich and Rosie Staudt as spring interns at the Wiremill Academy, 12 Old Mill Road in the Georgetown section of Redding.

Co-founded by three Broadway professionals, the Wiremill Academy offers acting classes, voice lessons and summer camps for young people interested in theater.

The four spring interns have all gone through the Wiremill program as middle and high school students and although they will be attending different colleges next year, they all plan to study theater.

Wiremill co-founder Rick Hilsabeck said all four are “talented, self-starters” and their internships will give them “some experience that might be useful before they go off to college.”

As interns, the four students will be learning to write and produce shows for Wiremill’s summer camps, which will be taught by Hilsabeck, fellow Wiremill co-founder Sarah Pfisterer, and Mary Jo Duffy, who directs Wilton High School’s senior shows.

Information: wiremillacademy.com, 203-544-9494.