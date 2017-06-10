More parking for trail visitors

A new eight-space parking lot at the intersection of Autumn Ridge Drive and Sharp Hill Road is now available to visitors of the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT). Last July, the Friends of Norwalk River Valley Trail requested permission from the Planning and Zoning Commission to build the lot following the ‘unintended consequence’ of trail visitors parking on Autumn Ridge instead of in the Route 7 commuter parking lot.
