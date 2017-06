The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 26 through June 1, 2017.

32 Old Farm Road: parcel B, Ropo Nine LLC, to Michal Sobocinski and Marzena Sobocinski, $653,000.

15 Azalea Lane, Joseph S. Torg Jr. and Kathryn Tuten Torg, to Daniel Wohlberg and Marielle Wohlberg, $785,000.

236 Thayer Pond Road, parcel 11, Diane L. Fontana, to Stacey A. Kenny, $820,000.