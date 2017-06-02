After ending her career on the Notre Dame women’s lacrosse team as a first-team All-American, former Wilton High standout Casey Pearsall has moved on to the next level — the United Women’s Lacrosse League.

Pearsall, a 2013 Wilton High graduate, was drafted by the defending champ Long Island Sound last week. After making her professional debut for the Sound last Saturday, she will play in New Canaan on Saturday as part of a UWLX doubleheader at New Canaan High School’s Dunning Field

The Long Island Sound (1-0) plays the Philadelphia Force at 5:30 in the first game. The second game, at 7:30, features the Boston Storm and Baltimore Ride.

The cost of $20 covers both games. Tickets can be purchased here.

The four-team UWLX, the first professional women’s lacrosse league in the world, had its inaugural season in 2016.

This past season for Notre Dame, Pearsall was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List and received Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors.

It was the third time Pearsall’s been named an All-American, and first time as a first team pick.

She totaled 57 points on 28 goals and 29 assists and collected a team-high 61 draws and 38 ground balls for the Irish in 2017.

Pearsall is second all-time at Notre Dame with 183 career draw controls. She set the Irish single-game record with 10 draw controls on April 6 and tallied seven points with six assists against Towson on March 15.

She ranked fourth in the ACC with 1.61 assists per game and 10th in points per game (3.17) in 2017.

In 76 career games, Pearsall tallied 167 points on 86 goals and 81 assists. She recorded 116 ground balls, 183 draw controls and 77 caused turnovers.

Pearsall will be joined on the Long Island Sound by fellow Notre Dame graduate Courtney Fortunato.

“I am very excited that I have been given the opportunity to play lacrosse at the next level and even more excited to do it alongside Courtney,” Pearsall said. “She is a fabulous player and playing with her the past four years has been so much fun. There is something really special about continuing to play with one of your best friends, and I am very fortunate.”

Pearsall and Fortunato led an Irish squad that finished the season 11-8 overall and 4-3 in the ACC, matching the program’s best record in ACC play since joining the conference four years ago.

