Route 7 bridge work will affect traffic

The long-anticipated Route 7 Norwalk River Bridge construction project that will affect traffic in the Branchville area has finally been scheduled.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced a weekend road closure is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 9, at 8 p.m. and end on Monday, June 12, at 6 a.m.

This will be the first of five weekend closures allowing traffic to be detoured around the construction site using Route 35 and Route 102 in Ridgefield.

On Monday, June 5, alternating one-way traffic between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. can be expected in anticipation of the first weekend detour closure. The contractor will be allowed to close Route 7 and detour traffic via Route 35 and Route 102 for a duration of 58 hours starting at 8 p.m. on Friday and ending at 6 a.m. the following Monday.

The $3.5 million project is being performed by New England Infrastructure, Inc. and is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 18.