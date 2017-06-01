Get Smart for Wilton 5K draws field of 248

The ninth annual Wilton Education Foundation‘s Get Smart for Wilton 5K run was held on Sunday morning, with 248 runners completing the race, which started and ended at the Wilton High School track.
Tim Moylan of Wilton won the race in a time of 18:41, beating runner-up Nick Fraticelli of Danbury by eight seconds. Emerson De Silva of Danbury was third in 18:57.
Beth Cristini of Wilton was the first female finisher (and seventh overall) in a time of 21:00. Lynn Limbach Schuster of Fairfield was second (24:14) and Ashley Krauss of Wilton was third (24:15).
The top three under-13 finishers were Tristan Burke, 12, of Wilton (19th, 23:50), Alex Newton-Cheh, 12, of Wilton (23rd, 24:14) and Avner Spiro, 9, of Wilton (28th, 24:42).
Proceeds from the race benefit WEF’s mission of enriching the learning experience for Wilton students by providing ongoing professional development for teachers, the latest in innovative and interactive teaching tools, support for music and the arts, and ‘beyond the classroom’ experiences to help students with the confidence and skills to succeed in college and beyond.
Complete results for the race were:
- Tim Moylan, Wilton 18:41
- Nick Fraticelli, Danbury 18:49
- Emerson Da Silva, Danbury 18:57
- Sean Cunningham, Wilton 19:54
- Stephen Marsalese, Port Chester, NY 20:37
- John Minervino, Higganum 20:59
- Beth Cristini, Wilton 21:00
- Eric Hoerdemann, Ridgefield 21:16
- Richard Dineen, Wilton 21:31
- Andrew Blance, New Canaan 21:44
- Chris Marchak, Bethel 21:53
- Mark Abrahamsen, Wilton 22:28
- Connor Allen, Wilton 22:36
- Timothy Looney, Wilton 22:41
- David Dzurilla, Wilton 22:58
- Dean Kaduboski, Wilton 23:02
- Louis Boguchwal, New York, NY 23:05
- Nicholas Marchak, Bethel 23:47
- Tristan Burke, Wilton 23:50
- Aidan Jasinski, Wilton 24:05
- John Schiaroli, Wilton 24:06
- Lynn Limbach Schuster, Fairfield 24:14
- Alex Newton-Cheh, Wilton 24:14
- Matthew Parnell, Fairfield 24:15
- Ashley Krauss, Wilton 24:15
- Bob Monro, Wilton 24:28
- Jeffrey Schwartz, Redding 24:39
- Avner Spiro, Wilton 24:42
- Jacob Schwartz, Redding 24:42
- Joel Jasinski, Wilton 25:06
- Lindsey Cameron, Wilton 25:16
- Dan Berg, Wilton 25:18
- Rachael Dineen, Wilton 25:18
- Judd Walencikowski, Wilton 25:22
- Charlie Salmore, Darien 25:25
- Robert Kyle, Wilton 25:26
- Lindsay Fontana, Wilton 25:43
- Clifford Robbins, Wilton 25:50
- Peter Marshall, Andover 25:53
- Alex Cohen, Wilton 25:53
- Unknown 26:03
- Catherine Dineen, Wilton 26:08
- Glenn Walsh, Wilton 26:09
- Christopher Demuth, New Canaan 26:11
- Anton Bennett, Wilton 26:12
- Hailey Looney, Wilton 26:14
- Ryan Soucy, Wilton 26:14
- Stephanie Einsiedel, Andover 26:16
- Cindy Lyons, Wilton 26:20
- Matthew Demasi, Wilton 26:23
- Amit Solomon, Wilton 26:24
- Jane Hughes, Wilton 26:28
- Lucas Fontana, Wilton 26:36
- Grace O’Connor, Wilton 26:42
- Chris Demuth Jr, New Canaan 26:44
- Elizabeth Craig, Wilton 26:47
- John Mulfinger, Wilton 26:49
- Steven Dzik, Wilton 26:56
- Chris Aversano, Wilton 27:00
- Jim Costenbader, Redding 27:21
- Will Cristini, Wilton 27:22
- Mark Kaduboski, Wilton 27:25
- Brendan Kaduboski, Wilton 27:25
- Isabel Dinanno, Wilton 27:29
- Whitney Hess, Wilton 27:29
- Theo Satrazemis, Wilton 27:29
- Asterios Satrazemis, Wilton 27:29
- Sarah Devine, Wilton 27:30
- Lynn Dinanno, Wilton 27:34
- Greg “ghee” Bocchino, Wilton 27:42
- Jill Roberts, Wilton 27:46
- Kristin Wilkinson, Wilton 27:46
- Anne Gaston (60), Wilton 27:54
- Emily Newton-Cheh, Wilton 27:54
- Chris Hyzy, Wilton 27:55
- Jake Albanese, Wilton 28:00
- Maddie Kyle, Wilton 28:00
- Andrew Partenza, Wilton 28:02
- Dorothy Williams, Wilton 28:02
- Will Soucy, Wilton 28:03
- Larsen Burke, Wilton 28:07
- Caitlin Allen, Wilton 28:07
- David Keating, Wilton 28:10
- Anat Solomon, Wilton 28:20
- John Walsh, Wilton 28:24
- Patricia Dineen, Wilton 28:28
- James Dineen, Wilton 28:29
- Brian Dineen, Wilton 28:30
- Karin Hyzy, Wilton 28:30
- Tommy Walsh, Wilton 28:33
- Sophia Polito, Wilton 28:42
- Brianna Minervino, Higganum 28:43
- Keith Creveling, Wilton 28:45
- Michelle Lafiosca, Wilton 28:59
- Scott Craig, Danbury 29:05
- Mack Quigg, Wilton 29:15
- Michael Spiro, Wilton 29:25
- Anita Michael, Wilton 29:25
- Cameron Royle, Wilton 29:27
- Christine Polito, Wilton 29:36
- Lauren Grosso, Wilton 29:38
- Elisabeth Drew, Wilton 29:53
- Madeline Dineen, Wilton 30:01
- Alison Badolato, Newtown 30:15
- Mercedes Fernandes, Orange 30:19
- Spencer Creveling, Wilton 30:24
- Meredith Callahan, Norwalk 30:30
- Sophie Mulfinger, Wilton 30:35
- Jodi Costenbader, Redding 30:38
- Liz Kaliski, Wilton 30:43
- Ryland Sanders, Wilton 31:05
- Unknown 31:08
- Mary Jones, Wilton 31:10
- Sharon Kesselman, Wilton 31:13
- Kate Walsh, Wilton 31:16
- Peter Bingaman, Wilton 31:28
- Chad Gilchrist, Wilton 31:29
- Evan Rudnicki, Wilton 31:30
- Hannah Looney, Wilton 31:40
- Eliza Doolittle, Wilton 31:41
- Unknown 31:46
- Carrie Sanders, Wilton 31:46
- Rich Zuvich (62), Bethel 32:01
- Harry Goodburn, Westport 32:06
- Austin Royle, Wilton 32:10
- Christine Macken, Wilton 32:12
- Zoe Goodburn, Westport 32:18
- Unknown 32:18
- Nicole Ladewig, Wilton 32:19
- Caryn Bocchino, Wilton 32:20
- Savona Bocchino, Wilton 32:22
- Kat Corrigan, Wilton 32:28
- Elena Donohue, Wilton 32:29
- Robin Allen, Wilton 32:29
- Isabella Jasinski, Wilton 32:40
- Dawn Jasinski, Wilton 32:40
- Caroline Greis, Wilton 32:42
- Deborah Corrigan, Wilton 33:08
- Lynn Perna, Wilton 33:12
- Kiki Cross, Wilton 33:13
- Sarah Marchak, Bethel 33:15
- Stefano Cross, Wilton 33:15
- Joe Walsh, Wilton 33:19
- Sandhya Sridhar, Newtown 33:46
- Tyler Wilkinson, Wilton 33:54
- Madison Feldman, Wilton 33:55
- Sydney Feldman, Wilton 33:55
- Becky Arnowitz, Wilton 34:01
- Trevor Galligan, Wilton 34:04
- Mike Galligan, Wilton 34:05
- Evelyn Drew, Wilton 34:10
- Maddie Ratcliffe, Wilton 34:11
- Elisabeth Wenman, Wilton 34:20
- Jacob Wilkinson, Wilton 34:24
- Jeff Wilkinson, Wilton 34:24
- Ellie Jeanes, Wilton 34:26
- Alexa Michael, Wilton 34:28
- Alon Solomon, Wilton 34:29
- Jennifer Diagonale, Wilton 34:48
- Heather Mroz, Wilton 34:49
- Elizabeth Walsh, Wilton 34:50
- Jack Mulfinger, Wilton 34:53
- Ally Phelan, Wilton 35:00
- Jim Phelan, Wilton 35:10
- Shaun Intriago, Stamford 35:13
- Meghan Wood, Wilton 35:15
- Dale Morgado, Wilton 35:23
- Unknown 35:25
- Elizabeth Cameron, Wilton 35:28
- Amanda Morgado, Wilton 35:31
- Maria Dzurilla, Wilton 35:33
- John Hess, Wilton 35:33
- Abby Savage, Wilton 35:34
- Jeri Savage, Wilton 35:35
- Unknown 35:40
- Cameron Morris, Wilton 35:58
- Kim Savvaides, Wilton 35:59
- Courtney Allen, Wilton 36:11
- Grace Todd, Wilton 36:17
- Sarah Romeo, Wilton 36:23
- Ryan Cohen, Wilton 36:28
- Ella Mulfinger, Wilton 36:37
- Nancy Marchak, Bethel 36:39
- Diana Ruiz, Wilton 36:40
- Grace Cristini, Wilton 36:48
- Julia Labant, Wilton 37:13
- John Hoctor, Stratford 37:21
- Owen Abrahamsen, Wilton 37:25
- Sonja Renander, Wilton 37:32
- David Cristini, Wilton 37:36
- Unknown 38:08
- Emily Gregson, Wilton 38:11
- Ella Bloomfield, Norwalk 38:13
- Alison Royle, Wilton 38:13
- Gina Maira, Ridgefield 38:15
- Dimetrius Whitfield, Wilton 38:41
- Alex Grano, Wilton 38:42
- Kaitlyn Sullivan, Wilton 38:50
- Aimee Rovere, Wilton 38:59
- David Rovere, Wilton 38:59
- Kathleen Royle 39:03
- Kyle Abrahamsen, Wilton 39:47
- Peggy Walsh, Wilton 40:08
- Lynn Schlesinger, Wilton 40:33
- Valerie Rosenson, Wilton 40:34
- Ava Partenza, Wilton 40:36
- Anna Labant, Wilton 40:37
- Catherine Budds, Niantic 40:38
- Christine Genereux, Wilton 40:49
- Debbie Montoya, Danbury 40:52
- Meghan Demasi, Wilton 40:53
- Sarah Albanese, Wilton 41:01
- Rachel Albanese, Wilton 41:01
- Jennifer Mulfinger, Wilton 41:03
- Brendan Genereux, Wilton 41:08
- Arista Sullivan, Wilton 41:09
- Meredith Sullivan, Wilton 41:17
- Carlton Watkins, Raleigh, NC 41:34
- Denise Worst, Wilton 41:48
- Ellery Worst, Wilton 41:49
- Caroline Worst, Wilton 41:50
- Grace Jeanes, Wilton 42:08
- Robert Laban, Wilton 42:14
- Gretchen Jeanes, Wilton 42:32
- Unknown 42:50
- Dylan Flanagan, Wilton 43:10
- Alison Wenman, Wilton 43:10
- Kimberly Lisack, Milford 43:11
- Kacey Lasczak, Milford 43:31
- Nathan Partenza, Wilton 44:27
- Jason Partenza, Wilton 45:20
- Cj Sgritta, Wilton 45:27
- Ellie Sgritta, Wilton 45:29
- Michael Sullivan, Wilton 45:37
- Pamela Sullivan, Wilton 45:39
- Wilbert Sullivan, Wilton 45:42
- Carl Sgritta, Wilton 49:26
- Olivia Sgritta, Wilton 49:28
- Megan Silvia, Wilton 56:37
- Michael Whitman, Wilton 56:38
- Kaitlyn Gilchrist, Wilton 57:34
- Dana Wax, Norwalk 57:47
- Maddie Hess, Wilton 57:49
- Mike Hess, Wilton 58:24
- John Gregson, Wilton 1:18:00
- Allison Massaua, Wilton 1:18:01
- Kai Bloomfield, Norwalk 1:18:01
- Melanie Gregson, Wilton 1:18:02