Get Smart for Wilton 5K draws field of 248

The ninth annual Wilton Education Foundation‘s Get Smart for Wilton 5K run was held on Sunday morning, with 248 runners completing the race, which started and ended at the Wilton High School track.

Tim Moylan of Wilton won the race in a time of 18:41, beating runner-up Nick Fraticelli of Danbury by eight seconds. Emerson De Silva of Danbury was third in 18:57.

Beth Cristini of Wilton was the first female finisher (and seventh overall) in a time of 21:00. Lynn Limbach Schuster of Fairfield was second (24:14) and Ashley Krauss of Wilton was third (24:15).

The top three under-13 finishers were Tristan Burke, 12, of Wilton (19th, 23:50), Alex Newton-Cheh, 12, of Wilton (23rd, 24:14) and Avner Spiro, 9, of Wilton (28th, 24:42).

Proceeds from the race benefit WEF’s mission of enriching the learning experience for Wilton students by providing ongoing professional development for teachers, the latest in innovative and interactive teaching tools, support for music and the arts, and ‘beyond the classroom’ experiences to help students with the confidence and skills to succeed in college and beyond.

Complete results for the race were: