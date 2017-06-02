Seven Wahoo seniors plan to swim in college

Seven current high school seniors from the Wilton Y Wahoos swim team will continue their swimming careers on the collegiate level next season.

That will bring the number of Wahoo swimmers competing in college at Division I and Division III schools next year to 19.

The group of current Wahoo seniors includes three Wilton High swimmers — Grace Schaller (Case Western Reserve University), Will Suchy (Boston College) and Harrison McCool (Gettysburg College).

The other Wahoos signing on to swim in college are Jes Bollman of Fairfield (Wheaton College), Bexhet Dovolani of Stratford (Fairfield University), David Gelfand of Weston (Tufts University) and Natalia Ignatov of Trumbull (Skidmore College).