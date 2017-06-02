Wilton Bulletin

Seven Wahoo seniors plan to swim in college

By Wilton Bulletin on June 2, 2017

Seven current high school seniors from the Wilton Y Wahoos swim team will continue their swimming careers on the collegiate level next season.

That will bring the number of Wahoo swimmers competing in college at Division I and Division III schools next year to 19.

The group of current Wahoo seniors includes three Wilton High swimmers — Grace Schaller (Case Western Reserve University), Will Suchy (Boston College) and Harrison McCool (Gettysburg College).

The other Wahoos signing on to swim in college are Jes Bollman of Fairfield (Wheaton College), Bexhet Dovolani of Stratford (Fairfield University), David Gelfand of Weston (Tufts University) and Natalia Ignatov of Trumbull (Skidmore College).

Wilton Y Wahoos

Wilton Wahoo swimmers who will swim on the college level next year are, from the left: Bexhet Dovolani, Nick Nonnenmacher, Will Suchy, Jes Bollman, Natalia Ignatov, Grace Schaller, Harrison McCool and David Gelfand. At the far left is Randy Erlenbach, Wilton YMCA director of competitive aquatics, and at far right is Todd Stevens, Wahoos’ senior head coach.

