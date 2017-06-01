Wilton youth soccer: U-9 girls win tourney

Wilton Soccer Association teams had the following results in recent travel soccer action:

Girls travel

Under-9

Wilton Blue wins tourney

On Sunday the Wilton Blue girls soccer team left it all on the field to take home first place medals in an exciting Memorial Day tournament in Scarsdale, N.Y.

In game one Wilton came out strong for a 4-2 win over Shrub Oak. Maia Andjelkovic, Charolotte Mannix, Lily Todd and Keira Rafferty assisted goalies Kara Mobyed and Rose Mallory in holding Shrub Oak to only two goals. Kerry Dodman, Schuyler Groves and Kelly Mancuso increased the offensive pressure with two attempts on goal as Ella Loughran posted three goals and Arden Taubin one goal.

Wilton moved into its second and most challenging match with Floral Park. The Wilton Blue girls played strong, communicated well and dazzled the crowd with their soccer moves to tie Floral Park 0-0. This nailbiter match left fans on the edge of their seats until the final seconds.

With a first-place tournament finish in their sights, Wilton Blue turned on their soccer brains for another exciting match with New Rochelle. Wilton wasted no time scoring in the first minute of play with a goal from Schuyler Groves. Kelly Mancuso, Arden Taubin, and Maia Andjelkovic turned up the offensive pressure throughout the game. A few short minutes after the first score Ella Loughran dazzled with a goal off the post and into the net, bringing the score to 2-0. New Rochelle played hard with several offensive attempts beautifully defended by Charolette Mannix, Keira Rafferty and Lily Todd, as Kara Mobyed saved four shots on goal. With time running out Kerry Dodman shot a third and final goal of the match for a 3-0 win and the tourney title.

Under-12

Wilton Blue in tourney

The Wilton Blue girls played a four-game tournament over the Memorial Day weekend. They played against Newtown, Weston, Stamford and Southington. Larsen Burke, Caitlin Ongley, Reagan VonLoeser and Ella Savage scored six goals in the tournament. Grace Duvall, Natalie Cronin and Taylor Felipe were amazing in goal, only letting in three goals total. Defenders Miya Lasher, Elizabeth Lamond, Amanda Prather and Morgan Felipe did a great job keeping the ball up the field for offensive players Caitlin Allen, Larsen Burke, Reagan VonLoeser and Sienna McDermott to shoot. Midfielders Georgia Russnok, Anya Iyer and Ella Savage passed and worked together to make those six goals happen.

Under-11

Wilton White places third

Wilton White traveled to Scarsdale, N.Y., to participate in the Memorial Day tournament. Their first game, again Shrub Oak of New York, resulted in a tie with a score of 1-1, thanks to the multiple saves by Addison Dobson as keeper, and the quick and agile defense from Ella Breitenbach, Jenna Peterson, and Lauren Mo.

While Gigi McWhorter, Remi Morello, Emmy Baer, and Mary Kate Doyle all had attempts on goal, with an assist by both Sadie Klyver and Baer, it was Abby’ Petrie’s goal that allowed Wilton to come away with the tie.

For their second game, against a difficult team from the Manhattan Soccer Club, Petrie again scored a goal, with an assist from Doyle. Dobson remained in the goal for this game. Despite multiple incredible saves from their trusted keeper, and a strong defensive effort from Teagan Stengrim, Breitenbach, Mo and Peterson, Manhattan battled back, and scored three goals, defeating Wilton 3-1.

For their third game, Wilton had a back-and-forth battle with Harrison, N.Y. Morello was in the goal, and along with support from Peterson, Stengrim and Breitenbach playing defense, faced a barrage of shots, with multiple saves. Harrison was able to get two goals, but Melissa Ongley was able to force Harrison’s defense to turn over the ball multiple times, and set up her teammates with crisp passes, allowing striker Petrie to score two additional goals, for a 2-2 tie.

After a morning of competitive soccer, Wilton came up a little short, placing third overall in the tournament.

Boys travel

Under-13

Wilton Blue goes 1-2

Wilton Blue battled a tough lineup this past Saturday in a Memorial Day Weekend Soccer tournament in Scarsdale, N.Y. The Wilton squad to play teams from Scarsdale, Manhattan, and Greenburgh, N.Y., in a three-game series that featured mixed results.

In the first game, Scarsdale Benfica came fast off the starting gun, pressuring keeper Declan Healy and a defensive line featuring Scotty Milles, Luke Barbieri, Tom Welch, and Tommy Lowell. The first 10 minutes featured four good stops by Healy. The Blue team found their footing, however, and challenged back, with midfielders Robbie Ballentine and Luke Pacheco feeding forwards Ryan Leung and Jack Dodman.

Despite some aggressive attempts, Wilton could not break through the final line of Scarsdale defenders, and Benfica put up the first goal at the 26 minute mark, take a 1-0 lead. Luke Eberhart had now joined the attackers, and he and Leung paired for a fierce challenge but the keeper managed to snag a win.

Wilton found its rhythm in the second game. With Tommy Lowell now in net, and Christian Marroquin and Matt Tabet joining the front line with Leung and Medalla, it was off to the races for the Blue team. Matt Tabet scored the first Wilton goal of the day at the four-minute mark, thanks in part to Ryan Leung’s effort to split the keeper’s attention. The Manhattan Arsenal squad got an opening on a Wilton handball a few minutes later, but Tommy Lowell managed a beautiful stop on the free kick, and the Blue team got it downfield quickly, with Luke Medalla coming within inches of notching another Wilton goal.

With Connor Morneau and Robbie Ballentine helping turn back the Manhattan squad repeatedly at the midfield line, the Wilton offense kept up the pressure and Medalla managed a perfect cross to Leung at the 17-minute mark, allowing Wilton to make it 2-0. Over the next few exchanges, Dodman and Medalla would turn in great work moving the ball, while Arsenal’s attempts were repeatedly turned away by RJ Bartels, along with Healy and Mills. Then around the 40 minute mark, Luke Barbieri pulled off what might have been the run of the game from deep in Wilton territory, beating three defenders and setting up Luke Eberhart for a strong shot that nearly got by the Manhattan keeper. The Wilton team was all smiles when the final whistle sounded on a 2-0 win for them.

In game three, Lowell was back in net, with Bartels, Mills, Barbieri and Welch in front of him. Leung came close to netting a goal at four minutes on an amazing reverse kick. The Wilton defense hung tough with Barbieri repeatedly turning back Greenburgh on the left side and the lightning-quick Tom Welch providing invaluable cover. Scott Mills managed an great tackle at minute eight, and Bartels stopped a breakaway run just moments later. Greenburgh score to go up 1-0.

Wilton responded two minutes later with a great shot on goal from Matt Tabet, and moments later a quick run and shot from Leung tied the game at 1-1. Morneau and Marroquin did yeoman’s work on the offensive effort with some of their best play of day. At around 25 minutes, Greenburg was able to capitalize on yet a penalty opportunity, making it 3-1, and sending the Wilton Blue team home from the tournament with one win, and two losses.