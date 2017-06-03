Saugatuck rowing: Batter qualifies for youth nationals

Thirty-three rowers from Westport’s Saugatuck Rowing Club, including Steve Batter of Wilton, qualified for the 2017 USRowing Youth National Championships, thanks to top performances at the USRowing Northeast Youth Championships in Worcester, Mass., on May 21-22.

The qualifying varsity crews will compete in the national championships on June 9-11 in Sarasota, Fla.

Batter was part of Saugatuck’s Men’s Youth Lightweight 8+ boat, which won the bronze medal at regionals.

Crews finishing in the top three at regionals earn berths in the national championships.