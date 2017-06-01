Baseball

The Wilton High baseball team’s season came to an end on Wednesday as the Warriors lost at home to Staples, 3-0, in the second round of the Class LL state playoffs.

Ben Casparius threw a three-hit shutout for the 11th-seeded Wreckers (15-8). He struck out 14.

The sixth-seeded Warriors, coming off their second FCIAC championships in three years, finished the season at 19-5.

Cole Lipsky took the loss for Wilton. Collin Kahal had two hits to lead the offense.

Boys tennis

The Wilton High boys tennis duo of Henry Murphy and Owen McKessy fell short of making the finals as the Class L state doubles tournament, losing in the semifinals on Wednesday at Yale University.

Murphy and McKessy had won three matches to reach the final four. They lost to the team of Matthew Brand and Luke Crowley of New Canaan, 6-1, 6-3.

Wilton was the only doubles semifinalist not from New Canaan. In the other semifinal, the Rams’ team of Chris Greene and Jack O’Connor beat schoolmates Tommy Gilio and Alessandro Sulpizi in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The Warriors finished the Class L tourney with 17 points to finish third behind New Canaan (31) and Daniel Hand (22), but ahead of Darien (16).

Boys golf

Wilton High sophomore Devon Filaski shot a round of 87 to finish 24th at Wednesday’s Holahan Tournament at the Country Club of Darien.

The tournament, which is the FCIAC individual championship, was won by Alex Gu of Darien with a two-over-par 73.