Boys lacrosse: Wilton routs Xavier, plays Prep on Saturday in quarterfinals

By Wilton Bulletin on June 1, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

wilton lacrosse

Chris Sweeney (right) and the Wilton boys lacrosse team travel to Fairfield Prep on Saturday for a Class L quarterfinal game. — GretchenMcMahonPhotography.com

The Wilton High boys lacrosse team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class L state tournament with a 15-6 first-round win over Xavier on Wednesday afternoon at Fujitani Field.

The sixth-seeded Warriors (14-5) will play at third-seeded Fairfield Prep (16-3) on Saturday at 3.

Joe Murtha led Wilton on Wednesday with four goals and one assist, while Kieran McGovern tallied three goals and one assist and Connor Drake had two goals and three assists.

Brian Calabrese added a goal and three assists, and Peter Koch had a goal and two assists.

Jason Spaulding, AJ Hoffman, Will Litton and Ryan McDermott each had a goal for the Warriors, and Nick DiSanto had an assist.

Brian Calbrese made 10 saves in goal for the win.

Eleventh-seeded Xavier finished the season at 12-7.

