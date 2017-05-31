Obituary: Charles J. McCurran, 76

Charles John McCurran, born May 16, 1941, in Newark, N.J., passed away on May 30, 2017, at his home in Gainesville, Ga. “Bud,” as he was lovingly known, graduated from Seton Hall Prep School in West Orange, N.J. in 1960. He received a football scholarship from Villanova University where he played linebacker and competed in two bowl games including the 1961 Sun Bowl.

Upon graduation, he served in the United States Coast Guard. His civilian career began at Richardson-Merrell (Vicks). He later transitioned to Proctor and Gamble as part of the acquisition of Vicks. He retired from IRI in Connecticut and moved to Georgia in 2000.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Barbara; his three sisters, Mary Catherine Murray, Ellen Basile, and Jane Sheriden; his four daughters, Kendall Dyer, Marissa McCurran, Lindsey McCurran, and Bianca McCurran; stepchildren Britt Traugott and Jon Dunmar; and 10 grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at Little & Davenport Funeral Home 355 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville, Ga., from noon until 2 on Friday June 2, 2017, with a brief memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of Charles “Bud” McCurran be offered to the American Diabetes Association or the Dementia Society of America.

Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com.

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, GA 30501 is in charge of arrangements.