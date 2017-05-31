The HAN Network will have live coverage of the FCIAC girls and boys golf championships as it broadcasts all its shows from the D. Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course on Thursday, June 1.

The top 5 girls teams in the conference tee off starting at 9:30 a.m. on the municipal course at the border between Bridgeport and Fairfield.

The HAN Network will begin its broadcast at 11 a.m. with Coffee Break, the day’s local news anchored by Kate Czaplinski.

At noon live golf coverage starts, with the girls on the course, and the boys about to tee off.

As the girls finish their round, Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will interview pros, coaches and golfers as the FCIAC crowns a champion.

At 3 p.m., John Kovach will host Yankee Fisherman live from D. Fairchild Wheeler. That will be followed by a Coffee Break news update.

Coverage of the boys final resumes at 4 p.m. as golfers finish their rounds, and will including the awarding of the FCIAC individual and team championships.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.