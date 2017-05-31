Obituary: Isabel Pluta Kirchof, 87

Isabel (Lisa) Pluta Kirchof, age 87, died May 26, 2017. She was born in Gilbertville, Mass., on Feb. 8, 1929, to Albert and Katherine Pluta, who had immigrated to the United States from Poland.

After graduating from Hardwick High, she attended Smith College and then enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. While stationed at Ft. Benning, Ga., she met her husband of 65 years, Vernon Lee Kirchof, a second-generation Volusia County, Fla., native.

She was a devoted mother of four boys: Michael Steven of Orlando, Randolph Otto, III, of Hillsborough, N.C., Kurt Matthew of Houston, Texas, and Peter of Wilton, Conn. She also leaves her daughters-in-law, Nancy, Karen, Pam, and Maggie.

“Although she always wanted a daughter herself, Lisa often said God granted her four wonderful girls through her boys,” her family said.

Kirchof made herself part of the fabric of her community in Richardson, Texas, Palos Verdes, Calif., Lancaster, Ohio, Wilton, and Muncie, Ind., before retirement in Ormond Beach, Fla. She was especially fond of her grandchildren, Brady, Emily, Madeleine, Colin, Kate, Grace, and Otto.

In addition to her parents and in-laws, Randolph Otto, II, and Edna, she was preceded in death by brothers Michael, Joe, Matt, Eddie, and Walter. Her brother Chet lives in Warren, Mass.