Wilton Bulletin Board

Probate Litigation in Connecticut, Thursday, June 1, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Michael Kaelin will explain how probate courts resolve disputes concerning one’s personal care and finances as well as the personal care and finances of loved ones when they are unable to make these decisions for themselves. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Fun with Lynn Lewis, Friday, June 2, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Songs and dancing for children 2 to 6 years old. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Victory Garden Workshop, Saturday, June 3, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children will learn the role of victory gardens during World War II while they help make pavers for the society’s garden. Snack is zucchini bread. Members: $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; $15 per child for non-members, maximum $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Tax-Free Retirement Strategies, Monday, June 5, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Speaker Michael Alimo will discuss taxable IRAs, the “tax bridge,” and other tax issues facing retirees. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Create Book Birdhouses, Tuesday, June 6, 11-1, Wilton Library. Paint, decoupage and produce a one-of-a-kind book birdhouse using classic children’s books. A two-part program continuing on June 13. $10 fee, payable the first evening. For adults and students in seventh grade and up. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, Tuesday, June 6, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Kevin R.C. Gutzman discusses his book, Thomas Jefferson, Revolutionary: A Radical’s Struggle to Remake America. Q&A. Books available for purchase and signing. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Make Big, Beautiful Flowers, Wednesday, June 7, 6-7:30, Wilton Library. Work with artist Betsy Huffman to learn how to create paper flowers. Ages 18 and up. Registration required: 203-762-3342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

World War I Talk, Thursday, June 8, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Jean-Pierre Lavielle will discuss September 1917-November 1918: From Chaos to Victory — how America’s entry into WWI changed the course of the war. Register: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition Reception, Friday, June 9, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Fifty works of contemporary artists from the Branchville SoHo Gallery will be for sale to benefit the library. 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Saturday, June 10, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Registration required: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, June 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Film to be announced, $5. Refreshments served. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friends of the Library Meeting, Sunday, June 11, 4:30-6:30, Wilton Library. The Wilton Library Association’s 122nd Annual Friends of the Library Meeting will welcome new trustees and officers, honor retirees, and present outstanding volunteer and staff person of the year awards. Guest speaker is Carlos Eire of Yale University, author of Reformations: The Early Modern World 1450-1650. Open to the public. Registration encouraged: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, June 13, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, June 14, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Emma by Jane Austen. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ambler Farm Reads, Wednesday, June 14, 2:15-3, Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Children ages 4 to 6 may visit the farm for stories about chickens and a nature walk. Children may check out books with their library card. Information: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Let’s Make Ice Cream!, Wednesday, June 14, 4-5, Wilton Library. Children 6 to 12 will hear stories about ice cream and then make their own. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Father’s Day Crafts, Thursday, June 15, 10-7:30, Wilton Library. Drop in and create a Father’s Day gift. No registration.

Class Project 2022 Family Picnic, Friday, June 16, 5:30-8, Merwin Meadows, Lovers Lane. All Wilton Class of 2022 families — with students in public and private schools — are invited. Students must be accompanied by an adult. $10 per person, children under 5 admitted free. Food, music games, raffles. Bring side dish to share. Pre-register: https://christinejbelanger.wixsite.com/wilton2022.

Shred Day, Saturday, June 17, 9-noon, Bankwell, 47 Old Ridgefield Road. Securely dispose of old disks, credit cards, passports, bills, checks, and other personal papers. Limit of two two-foot-square boxes per person.