Wilton police log — double rollover, burglar arrested

Coffee with a cop

The Wilton Police Department invites the public to attend the department’s Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday, June 28, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Tusk and Cup, 142 Old Ridgefield Road.

The event allows the public to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee with police officers in an informal setting.

Gift cards

The Wilton Police Department, in conjunction with the Kiwanis Club, is now giving gift cards to students and young residents who are “caught acting really exceptionally,” called CARE.

Selected officers, including School Resource Officer Diane MacLean and the bicycle patrol, hand out “tickets” along with gift cards to Pinocchio’s, Orem’s, Connecticut Coffee and Grill and Scoops whenever an act of kindness is witnessed.

Criminal mischief

A 60-year-old Wilton woman was charged with criminal mischief, larceny sixth degree and criminal trespass May 24 at 5 p.m. when she turned herself in on a warrant.

Annette Sterling, of 2 Lennon Lane, was charged in connection with an incident on Lennon Lane on April 29 in which she is alleged to have damaged someone’s property. Police said she had been videotaped vandalizing a neighbor’s chicken-wire-and-wood property-line fence.

Double rollover accident

Belden Hill Road was jammed by an accident just before rush hour May 26 at 3:42 p.m.

Police said Walter Aguije-Olivares, 40, of 101 Pine Avenue, Stamford, was injured and sent by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital. He was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Kayla Smith, 28, of 5 Rebecca Court, Trumbull, was charged with failure to drive in the proper lane. She was driving a 2016 Subaru Forester and has a court date of June 9.

Police said the Cruiser was traveling south on Belden Hill Road. The Forester was traveling north, and for an unknown reason drifted partially over the center lines, striking the Cruiser. The Forester flipped on its driver side door and struck a stone wall, then flipped over onto its roof before coming to rest facing northbound in the southbound travel lane. The Cruiser, after being struck, veered into the shoulder of the roadway and also flipped on its driver’s side door. The Cruiser came to rest facing northbound in the northbound travel lanes on its driver’s side. Aquije-Olivares had to be extricated by the Wilton Fire Department and was taken to the hospital.

Smith had minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Burglary suspect arrested

A Bristol man was arrested May 24 at 4 p.m., in connection with burglaries last winter in the Rivergate Drive and West Meadow area.

Michael Mallardi, of 163 Crown Street, Bristol, was charged with two counts of larceny sixth degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny sixth degree, two counts of burglary third degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary third, identification theft and conspiracy to commit identification theft.

Police said the accused was arrested as a result of an arrest warrant. He was picked up at court in Middletown and brought to Wilton where he was held on $50,000 bond. He appeared in court May 25.

The charges stem from two burglaries in December 2016 when personal information including wallets and credit cards were stolen.

Assault warrant

A 28-year-old New Fairfield man was charged with third degree assault and second degree threatening May 24 at 9:30 a.m. While investigating an accident on Sharp Hill Road at Cherry Lane, police found the accused had an active arrest warrant from New Milford.

Christopher Lemke, of 2 Old Town Road, New Fairfield, was turned over to the New Milford police department.

Domestic assault

A 41-year-old Sturges Ridge Road man was charged with third degree assault May 27 after his wife complained he had assaulted her. Police said he posted $25,000 bond and appeared in court that same day. Police returned to the house the next day but details were not available.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one domestic verbal call and two domestic family violence calls from May 23 to May 30.