Youth orchestra concerts, auditions

Five young Wilton musicians will perform with the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra, String Ensemble and Wind Ensemble, Saturday, June 3, 4 p.m, at the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of Western Connecticut State University.

The Wilton students are: Johnny Shiller on cello, Jason Garrelick on trombone, Fiona O’Halloran on trumpet, Krithika Natarajan on violin, and Vishnu Duriseti on alto saxophone.

Western Connecticut Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform Sunday, June 4, 4 p.m. at the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall.

Tickets for either concert are $10 to $20, online at wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com or at the door. Information: www.wctyo.org

The orchestra will hold auditions, by appointment, June 7, 8 and 9 at Scotts Ridge Middle School in Ridgefield. Students in fifth through 12th grade are invited. Information, requirements and online registration are at wctyo.org.