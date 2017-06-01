Student artwork honored at Silvermine

Caroline Lethbridge photos

Five Wilton students won awards at the annual student exhibition presented by the Silvermine School of Art in New Canaan. Their work will be on display through June 7.

Artists gathered with friends and families on May 21 for the opening of the 27th Annual School of Art Exhibition and awards ceremony.

Awards were given in adult, youth (ages 11-17) and junior (ages 5-10) categories and across a number of media from painting and drawing to ceramics, digital imaging, and metalwork.

Wilton winners are:

Jonah Dubin, honorable mention, sculpture, “Old Man in Wood,” youth category;

Stella Dubin, first prize, drawing, “Lizzie,” youth category;

Jenna Kirincich, first prize collage, “Hey, it’s an elephant,” youth category;

Olivia Edwards, honorable mention, collage, “Flowers in a Vase,” junior category;

Sonja Kirschner, honorable mention, mixed media, “Bloom,” junior category.

John Cusano, former director/owner of John Cusano Fine Art in South Norwalk, served as juror for the annual event, which includes new work by students who have completed at least one term of study at the school.

Silvermine Arts Center is an award-winning, community-based, nonprofit organization that fosters, promotes, and encourages artistic and educational endeavors. The Silvermine School of Art offers courses for all ages and levels of ability from beginners to professional artists. For information about summer workshops, call 203-966-9668 ext. 2 or visit silvermineart.org.