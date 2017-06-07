Doug Jones speaks at Norwalk Public Library

The Norwalk Public Library’s AuthorSpeak series will welcome Doug Jones of Wilton in a discussion of The Music in My Life, the autobiography of his wife of more than 60 years, opera singer Betty Jones. He will speak Friday, June 30, at noon, in the main auditorium at 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. A light lunch will be provided courtesy of the library.

At the improbable age of 41, Betty Jones went from being a full-time mother, who sang alto at the Wilton Congregational Church for 20 years, to auditioning for the New York City Opera. She was accepted to sing Verdi and Wagner.

From there, her opera career skyrocketed to working with Leonard Bernstein and Arthur Fiedler, singing with Luciano Pavarotti, and gracing the boards at Carnegie Hall and many of the world’s finest opera companies.

Doug Jones will share anecdotes and highlights of his wife’s renowned career. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

To register for this program, or for more information, call Cynde Bloom Lahey, director of Library Information Services, at 203-899-2780 ext. 15133, or email clahey@norwalkpubliclibrary.org.