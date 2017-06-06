Trail ‘challenges’ community

The next section of the the Norwalk River Valley Trail’s Wilton Loop, from Twin Oak Lane to Skunk Lane, will cost $200,000, and thanks to a $50,000 challenge grant organizers are within striking distance of raising the final dollars needed.

Coincident with the recent official opening of the boardwalk to Twin Oak Lane, four leadership donors put up the first $100,000. It didn’t take long for Jennifer and Claude Amadeo join in and offer a matching donation.

They have proposed to match every dollar donated towards the second $100,000, up to $50,000.

“We knew we wanted to support this next section and wanted to do it in such a way as to motivate others, too,” Jennifer Amadeo told the NRVT. This is the second leadership donation by the Amadeos, with the first being made to construct the trail north of Sharp Hill Road.

“The pledge by the Amadeos is fantastic,” said NRVT Chairman Pat Sesto. “Not only does this have the potential to be a sizable donation itself, I think people at all donation levels feel better knowing their donation will be doubled.”

At the boardwalk opening on May 20, trail builder Josh Ryan of Timber and Stone, said he is holding a spot open in his fall schedule to see if the fundraising challenge can be met. Ryan said the trail in Wilton is a favorite job for his crew and himself and they would look forward to coming back later this year.

“There are a lot more interesting things ahead,” he said of the trail’s ecology. The segment to Skunk Lane would extend the trail by about 2,000 feet north to Cannondale.

Anyone interested in participating in the matching donation challenge, may do so online at NRVT-Trail.com or checks may be mailed to P.O. Box 174, Georgetown, CT 06829.

Executive Director Charlie Taney may be reached at 203-536-5618 with any questions.