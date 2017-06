SCORE Fairfield County will present a free webinar, Real World Time Management, Tuesday, June 6, from noon to 1. It will be an online event.

The presenter is Cliff Ennico, best known as the former host of Moneyhunt, the fast-paced PBS reality television series. His weekly business advice column, Succeeding in Your Business, is syndicated nationally.

For information, call SCORE at 203-831-0065 or visit fairfieldcounty.score.org.