Wilton students awarded for academic excellence

Students from all grade levels were awarded and recognized during this year’s Wilton High School Academic Awards Assembly in the Field House the morning of Thursday, May 25.

College Book Awards

College Book Awards were presented to the following juniors who show “outstanding academic promise:”

Tor Aronson.

Katherine Barbour.

Andrew Beecher.

Cameron Berg.

Nicole Case.

Kevin Connolly.

Adriana Curtis.

John Erardi.

Ryan Ettie.

Ashleigh Hawthorne.

Jessica Highland.

Jonah Hirsch.

Eleanor Hoch.

Sophia Kammerman.

Sophia Kaplan.

Cara Kilmartin.

Kyle Maatallah.

Morgan McCormick.

Michael McElroy.

Andrew Noonan.

Eve Ogdon.

Ishani Shah.

Emily Torkelsen.

Duncan Vogel.

Michael Wallace.

Albert Wei.

PTSA Book Awards

PTSA President Savet Constantine, Wilton High School Associate Principal Don Schels, and the instructional leaders presented the following PTSA Book Awards to seniors who have demonstrated “the highest quality of performance in specific subject areas:”

English – Adrienne Coslick and Victoria Koenigsberger.

Business and Tech Education –Jessica Bartels and Emily Zimmerman.

Family and Consumer Science – Olivia Stella and Christopher Paulino.

Reading – Dylan Galimi.

World Languages – Elizabeth Healy, Victoria Koenigsberger, Emily Mitrione, William Heffernan.

Mathematics – Elizabeth Healy and William Heffernan.

Theatre Arts and Public Speaking – Christopher MacKay, Phoebe Anderson and Ryan Farinas.

Science – Quentin Thouvenot and Stephanie Xie.

Social Studies – Lucas Adams, Hannah Armstrong, Nicole Babkowski and Perry Seelert.

Music – Nickia Muraskin, Ravi Siripuram, Ilissa Davison and Katelyn Aznaran.

Art – Jonathan Gibney, Emma Keating, Kyle Nash, Daniel Gassel and Catherine Frankel.

Library Learning Commons – Corey Sabia.

Physical Education/Health – Shreyas Iyengar and Isabel Meltzer.

Support Services – Anna Holt and Michael Lindberg.

School Counseling for Citizenship & Character – Isabella Jones and Jack Wood.

Science awards

The following awards were presented to students who have made “distinguished contributions and accomplishments” in the field of science:

W. Gehret Kleinspehn Science Award — Elizabeth Healy and William Heffernan.

Society of Women Engineers — Emma Braten and John Gioffre.

Wilton Conservation Land Trust Scholarship — Emma Helman.

Wilton Conservation Land Trust Book Award — Christopher Colbert.

Renewable Energy Environmental Science Scholarship Award — Rebecca Poirier and Jackson Wehrli.

Wilton Garden Club Marybeth Wheeler Memorial Scholarship Award — Sara Pollak and Emily Zimmerman.

Math awards

Junior Chandler Scheurkogel and freshman Jeffrey Huang were recognized as math contest honorees, and math teachers Melissa Giovanniello and Christian Willaum presented awards to the following Fairfield County Math League top performers:

Adrian DeSimone.

Vedika Karandikar.

Charles Li.

Randolph Ramirez.

Rishabh Raniwala.

Ravi Siripuram.

Brandon Zheng.

World language awards

World language teacher Scott Webster presented the following world language awards:

International Club Award — Vedika Karandikar..

Northeast Conference Awards — Adrienne Coslick, Ryan Carlson, Alida Schefers, and Erin Bronner.

CT COLT Poetry Contest Gold Medal — Niamh McCarthy.

Association of American Teachers of French — Nickia Muraskin.

German National Exam Gold Medals – Nicholas Ivanov, Nicholas Koleszar, Robert Killian, Anna Maria Onnerud, Natalie Ivanov and Connor Roche.

National Latin Examination Gold Medals — Nicholas Lin, Mia Ruefenacht and Erin Bronner.

National Greek Examination — Eleanor Hoch, Alexander Koutsoukos, Mia Ruefenacht, Andrew Tsantilas, Michael McElroy and Michael Wallace.

Business awards

Senior Justin Sorbo received the Business – CSPA Award for excellence in accounting.

The following students were recognized for placing in the National Economics Challenge:

Harrison Brandt, Ryan Gabriele, William Santacroce and Brendan Skewis: David Ricardo Division, second place team.

William Heffernan, Cole Lipsky, Justin Sorbo and Michael: Adam Smith Division (AP), fourth place team.

Lucas Adams, William Heffernan and Michael Wehrli: Wehrli & AP Division, High Individual Score Distinction.

Reynolds & Rowella’s Strength in Numbers Scholarships for excellence in the study of accounting went to Jessica Bartels and Justin Sorbo.

Legion Post 86 awards

Christopher Paulino received the Captain Sam Polis American Legion Post 86 Memorial Scholarship, given in recognition of academic achievement among seniors pursuing a technical career.

Brianna Meehan and Zachary Melo received James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 Student Awards, given to a senior girl and boy who possess “courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service” and demonstrate “a willingness to help others on their own initiative.”

Awards from local organizations

The Peer Outreach Leadership Award was presented to seniors Kaitlin Mcnamara And Kaitlin Zappaterrini and the Wilton Youth Council Award went to seniors Hannah Armstrong and James Mannix.

The Wilton Historical Society’s Walter R.T. Smith Student Historian Award was presented to senior Nina Mellin for “outstanding achievement and interest in history and a record of community service.”

The Mid-fairfield County Board of Realtors Community Service Scholarship, presented to a senior for service to the Wilton community, went to Sara Pollak.

Seniors Hannah Armstrong and Ian Filaski received the Fairfield County Bank Scholarship Award for exemplifying “good character … by service to the community.”

Senior Meredith Nash received the Wilton Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Award for demonstrating academic achievement and community service.

Gregory and Adams Award for seniors who demonstrate “outstanding leadership, character and achievement” in the Wilton High School Mock Trial Club went to Michaela Avallone and Isabel Bouvier.

The Wilton Rotary Club’s “Service Above Self” Awards, presented to seniors who have reached out to help other students or the greater community, went to Meaghan Downey and Samuel Muirhead.

The Georgetown Lions Club’s Frank A. Clark Scholarship, presented to a senior who will attend a Connecticut State University and is engaged in community service, went to Jack Wood.

The Wilton Volunteer Fire Department’s John J. Cahill Award, presented to two seniors for “outstanding community service whose fathers have given of themselves,” went to Sarah Nachbar and Isaac Reeves.

The Wilton Woman’s Club’s Elizabeth Sternad Scholarship was presented to seniors Claire Burke, Meaghan Downey and Jessica Wiener for their “outstanding community service, strong character and leadership.”

Seniors Jessica Bartels, Meaghan Downey, Erynn Fray, Paige Gladstein, Elizabeth Healy, Emma Kauffeld, William Suchy and Alessandra Uriarte each received a Wilton Family YMCA Award for demonstrating “values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility to young people.

National Merit Scholarship Program

The following students were also recognized for placing in this year’s National Merit Scholarship Program:

Commended Students: Isabel Bouvier, Erin Bronner, Scott Brown, Ryan Carlson, Adrienne Coslick, Ian Filaski, Vedika Karandikar, Elizabeth Kenneally, Victoria Koenigsberger, Haley MacDonald, Ryan Purdy, Alison Purvis, Randolph Ramirez, Grace Schaller, Alida Schefers, Ravi Siripuram, Jackson Walker and Rachel Waters.

Finalists: Elizabeth Healy, William Heffernan, Nicholas Johnson, Nickia Muraskin, Stephanie Xie and Brandon Zheng.

National Merit Boston University Scholarship winner: Nicholas Johnson.

Other awards and recognitions

Michael Wallace was also recognized as one of 30 Connecticut students selected as a 2017 Governor’s Scholar by the Connecticut Association of Schools.

Senior Jackson Walker, who was recognized for being named a 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholar, received the “Young American” Leadership Award for outstanding citizenship and academic excellence, as well as the DAR Good Citizen Award for “exemplary citizenship and service to school and community.” He and Warrior Words columnist and fellow senior Brooke Amodei also received the Fairfield County Association of Secondary School Principals’ Scholar-leader Award for “excellent scholarship and leadership.”

Sophomore Elizabeth Yoon received the Hugh O’Brien Foundation Award for demonstrating leadership and scholarship potential.

Junior Madison Paradis received the Delta Kappa Gamma Book Award for her intent to pursue a degree in education.

Maxwell Weisman received the Career Practicum Award, which is given to a senior who has shown outstanding achievement in career practicum.

The American Citizenship Award, which recognizes seniors who “participate in school and community service, show a positive attitude, possess strength of character and promote citizenship through school and community activities,” went to:

Aaron Breene.

Adrienne Coslick.

Pippa Gosden.

Elizabeth Healy.

William Heffernan.

Shreyas Iyengar.

Nicholas Johnson.

Isabella Jones.

Zachary Melo.

Corey Sabia.

Perry Seelert.

Ravi Siripuram.

Ashley Vitarelli.

Elizabeth Ward.

Sage Zunda.

Victoria Koenigsberger received not only the National Association of Secondary School Principals/Prudential Spirit Of Community Award for celebrating “the spirit of volunteerism both in school and in the community,” but the National Association Of Secondary School Principals’ Herff Jones Leadership Award for demonstrating outstanding leadership skills.

The Connecticut Association of Schools’ Leadership Award, presented to seniors for outstanding leadership at Wilton High School, went to Brandon Zheng and Warrior Words columnist Julia Vitarelli.

The CAPSS/Superintendent’s Award, presented to two seniors for community service, academic ability and leadership services to the school and community, went to Ian Sanders and Stephanie Xie.

Seniors Emma Braten and Samuel Muirhead were recognized for receiving Connecticut Association of Boards of Education Student Leadership Awards. Samuel also received the Nick D. Zinicola Scholarship Award.

The Pam Cole Memorial Scholarship, presented to “a deserving senior who demonstrates a creative passion in fashion/art design and who plans to further their creative education with a constructive post-graduate plan,” went to Erin Bronner.

Dr. Robert J. Jacobs Memorial Award, in appreciation of students who “left their mark” for others to see, went to Peaceworks Club members Kaitlin Zappaterrini, Kaitlin McNamara, Garavi Angreji, Elizabeth MacDonald, Haley MacDonald, Christopher MacKay, Nickia Muraskin, Daniella Chavez, Allison Farago, Johanna Griep, and Benjamin Schmitt.

The “Jack” Award — given in memory of John A. Sussenguth to a graduating young man and woman who “combine scholarship with leadership,” “give of self with warmth and friendship,” “are accomplished in the arts or athletics,” and “fulfill these ideals with a joy and zest for life” — went to Henry Strmecki and Rebecca Wistreich.

The Melissa McFadden Memorial Fund Scholarship, presented to a senior who has “successfully worked with children with disabilities and intends to pursue this field in the future,” went to Paige Gladstein.

This year, the Whitney Sherman Memorial Award was presented to Sara Pollak and Alida Schefers — two seniors who have faced “extraordinary challenges with courage and determination, yet maintained a positive outlook and are an inspiration to all.”

The Matthew M. Shaw Memorial Scholarship, given to a senior who has demonstrated “the highest levels of integrity, selflessness and empathy combined with a positive attitude and sincere desire to be helpful to his or her peers,” went to Rebecca Poirier.

The Fairfield County Community Foundation Excellence in Education Award was presented to senior Vedika Karandikar for exemplifying excellence in education, demonstrating leadership, and being involved in extracurricular activities, including community service.

The League of Women Voters’ Edna Jones Memorial Book Award, which recognizes a female member of the junior class who demonstrates interest in government, went to Eva Greco.